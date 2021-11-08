Planning on travelling to the U.S. soon? Where to get COVID-19 test in Windsor

Windsor Regional Hospital wants to remind residents where and when to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and where and when to get a COVID-19 test.

WRH conducts tests at the Ouellette Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre, as well as the Paediatric Urgent Medical Assessment (PUMA) Clinic for youth 17 and under, based on the following criteria:

Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19;

The public health unit or the COVID Alert app notifies them that they have been exposed to the virus;

They live or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified by the local public health unit;

They are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative as determined by the Ministry of Health

Testing for symptomatic adults ages 18 and up at the Ouellette Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre – open from 8 am

to 3 pm, seven days a week – remains by appointment only. In order to schedule a COVID-19 assessment appointment,

you can go online and select a certain date/time for your appointment or by “first available time.” Please have your health card in hand whenbooking on-line or calling in to 519-973-4443.

The Paediatric Urgent Medical Assessment (PUMA) Clinic is seven days a week from noon until 8 pm., offering COVID-19 testing, urgent care medical assessment based on potential COVID-19 symptoms and, where appropriate, COVID-19

vaccinations using the approved Pfizer vaccine for those born in 2009 or later. The clinic is available by appointment only..

Select Pharmacies and Erie Shores HealthCare also provide COVID-19 testing.

With the border set to open to non-essential visitors Monday, testing for international travel can be done through these organizations.

Medical Laboratories of Windsor

Audacia Bioscience

Travel Health Windsor

Safe Travels Clinic