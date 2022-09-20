Plans for Barrie's safe consumption site inch forward with Health Canada approval
Plans are inching forward for the first safe consumption site in Barrie after Health Canada granted an exemption to allow the use of illegal drugs at the proposed facility.
The lead applicant, the Canadian Mental Health Association – Simcoe County Branch (CMHA SCB) - stated that trained staff at the proposed site at 11 Innisfil Street (80 Bradford Street) would supervise users in the safe, hygienic location, reducing the risk of overdose and infections.
The site will also be used to connect people who use drugs to services, including mental health and addiction treatments.
"This is a significant milestone in addressing the devastating impacts of the opioid crisis affecting our community," said Dr. Valerie Grdisa, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Mental Health Association, Simcoe County Branch.
While Health Canada's exemption is a huge step forward, the CMHA SCB continues to wait for approval from the province on an application submitted in October 2021, which includes confirmation of funding.
