Plans for fans returning to Sask. events contingent on vaccines: Dr. Shahab

Despite Alberta predicting crowds can return to events this summer, Saskatchewan health officials do not yet have an exact projection for when large events will be able to be held in the province.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer, said large gatherings will be contingent on the province's vaccine roll out.

"We again have to look at population update, one dose and then a second dose and then very cautiously allow outdoor gathering limits to increase over the summer," Dr. Shahab said, at a press conference Tuesday.

Alberta is projecting outdoor events with up to 100 people in attendance could be allowed by late May, with up to 500 by late June, according to a letter from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The letter goes on to say capacity restrictions could be fully removed by late July.

The uncertainty surrounding crowds in Saskatchewan is creating difficulties for the Canadian Football League, with training camps scheduled to begin in May.

In March, Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds said the team's main priority is getting as many fans as possible into Mosaic Stadium for the 2021 CFL season.

Saskatchewan Minister of Health Paul Merriman said he has not had any conversations with the Roughriders about fans at CFL games.

The CFL said an update on the status of the start of the season is expected soon.

The Riders are scheduled to open their season on June 12 in Edmonton, with their home opener in Regina on June 19.

With files from CTV Calgary's Dave Dormer