Plans for high school graduations at Mosaic Stadium halted

High school graduates will not be walking across the stage at Mosaic Stadium this year.

The Regina Public School Division confirmed in a statement to CTV News that the division had been working very closely with Regina exhibition association limited (REAL), which runs Mosaic Stadium, to hold the ceremonies at the facility in order to have more people attend.

The province will still be in Step Two on the Reopening Roadmap for most graduations, meaning there would be a limit of 150 people and “no objects may be passed between participants”.

Terry Lazarou, supervisor of communications at Regina Public Schools, said students want to walk across the stage, get their diplomas and be with their families and fellow students. He added it’s disappointing that the division could not provide the graduating class with a once in a lifetime ceremony at Mosaic Stadium.

Moving forward, schools will plan their own ceremonies.

The Regina Catholic School Division said in a statement it had considered doing graduation at the stadium, but decided not to go ahead with the plans. It said it didn’t want to plan something that wasn’t certain.

Catholic schools will have live-streamed graduation mass and each school will plan its own cap and tassel ceremony.