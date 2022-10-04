Plans for major housing development in Sudbury approved

Despite some vocal opposition, Sudbury will be getting a 179-unit residential development in the Minnow Lake area.

Council chambers at Tom Davies Square was packed Monday during a second public hearing regarding the planned development at 95 Estelle Street, the former St. Remi School site.

After five hours of debate, the planning committee voted in favour of the plan.

Residents from the area said they aren’t opposed to development in the area in general, but they want to see it done right.

Parking a concern

One of the main concerns is parking.

“There’s much less parking," said area resident Nina Kitts.

"It’s not the neighbourhood for it. There’s no facilities in the neighbourhood … What they’re talking about is not low-income housing. These people are going to be double-income housing families for sure. That means two vehicles.”

The committee approved the project with two amendments: there must be1.25 parking spaces per unit and a restriction of building height of 11 metres, meaning the development can no longer include five-story buildings.

That was another concern voiced by area residents.