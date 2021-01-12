The developer of a contentious project in Langford has made some concessions following concerns from the community, though local residents say it's still not enough.

At a planning and zoning committee meeting Monday night, Design Build Services, working on behalf of the property owner, agreed to reduce two proposed condo towers between Goldstream Avenue and Fairway Avenue to six storeys each instead of 12.

“The community was really upset when it was proposed for two 12-storey buildings, which is perfectly understandable,” said Langford councillor Denise Blackwell.

“So staff worked very hard with that particular developer to make sure that they brought it more in scale with that end of the municipality.”

The developer also agreed to install a sidewalk in front of the building on Fairway Avenue, and has agreed to maintain a three metre variance from neighbouring homes.

The group Fairway Neighbours Unite has expressed vocal opposition to the development since the buildings were originally proposed at 12 storeys.

The group is worried about over-densification, traffic congestion and street parking.

Members say the new plans are better, but still don’t meet the needs of their street.

“There’s not enough room to take the cars that this development would hold,” said Fairway Avenue resident J. Scott. “We’d like to see our neighbourhood remain a neighbourhood. We’d like it to be safe for families and children.”

Optimally, Scott says he’d like to a see a four-storey tower on Fairway Avenue and a six-storey building on Goldstream Avenue, with an entrance and exit on Goldstream and sidewalks on Fairway.

Blackwell says it’s unlikely the group will get everything it wants, but a full sidewalk down Fairway Avenue isn’t out of the question.

“We’re recommending to council that we take the amenity money that they’re proposing to give us and use that to compliment what they do with the sidewalk and take it down to the end of the street,” said Blackwell.

The proposal will be up for first reading when Langford councillors meet next Monday night.

It will also be subject to a public hearing in about three weeks, before any work can begin.