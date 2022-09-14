Plans in works to pay final respects to slain Toronto police officer Andrew Hong

The body of slain Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong is now at a Richmond Hill funeral home.

On Tuesday morning, Toronto police escorted a black hearse from the Forensic Services and Coroner’s Complex at Keele and Wilson streets in North York up to Richmond Hill’s Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home on Yonge Street, just south of Highway 407.

More than a dozen Toronto police motorcycles lined the road outside the funeral home upon arrival.

The funeral for Hong, a 22-year veteran of the Toronto police force who spent the last 19 years with Traffic Services as a member of a highly specialized motorcycle unit that provides security escorts for dignitaries, is currently being planned. Toronto police are expected to release more details about the service in the coming days.

Hong, who was 48, died on Monday, around 2:15 p.m., after being shot at close-range at a Mississauga coffee shop while on his lunch break.

The married father of two teenage children was in that city on a joint training exercise with Toronto and York police services.

The shooter, identified as 40-year-old Sean Petrie, fled the scene in a black Jeep Cherokee he’d reportedly stolen in a violent carjacking at a nearby Walmart parking lot.

One person was shot during that robbery and has life-altering injuries, police said.

The suspect then travelled to his alleged former place of work in Milton, MK Auto Body Repair on Bronte Street South, and reportedly fatally shot his ex-boss, 38-year-old Shakeel Ashraf.

Police said Petrie shot and wounded two others there before driving off in the same stolen SUV.

He died later that afternoon following an interaction in Hamilton with Halton police.

Toronto police are currently in the process of setting up a book of condolences for the public to pay their respects to Hong in person and online.

Hong’s motorcycle and helmet are currently on display in the lobby of TPS Traffic Services, located at 9 Hanna Ave.

-with files from The Canadian Press