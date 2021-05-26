Plans moving ahead for new Tecumseh public school

Plans for a proposed new public elementary school in Tecumseh are moving ahead.

The $15.5 million North Shore School is expected to replace the current D.M. Eagle on Tecumseh Road.

North Shore will be close to D.M. Eagle, but the town needs to re-designate the zoning from residential to community facility for some properties in the 13000 block of Tecumseh Road.

As part of the process, the town is hosting a public meeting June 22 to amend the official plan.