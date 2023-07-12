Plans push forward on $110M-renovation of Halifax Forum

Halifax Regional Council is pushing forward with a site and building plan for the possible redevelopment of the Halifax Forum.

On Tuesday night, council directed the chief administrative officer to provide more details on the potential project, shortly.

“I think we have to bite the bullet on this and get something done,” said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

Two years ago, the cost to tear down and rebuild the Forum facility, which includes two rinks and two community halls, was roughly $80 million.

It has now soared to $110 million.

Savage said the city needs to make a decision, soon.

“The only thing that scares me more than $110 million today is what it might be in two years if we don’t do something,” said Savage.

Neil Samson has been using the Forum parking lot as a taxi stand for the past 35 years.

When Samson first heard of the $110, million price tag:

“I was shocked. Not a good idea, I don’t think,” said Samson.

Potential plans to rebuild the forum, include tearing down the entire property and replacing it with two arenas and a modern community hall. For that to happen, the Forum would need to be deregistered as a heritage property.

“Saving the outside of the building, the façade is all that is required,” said HRM Councillor Waye Mason. “There is no requirement to save any of the inside of the building.”

Mason added the detailed design will determine the overall cost, and how much of this building can be saved.

“The question is, after they do that analysis, will there be enough left to even say that we are saving the heritage,” said Mason.

CTV asked Halifax resident Brian Joyce if a sports facility should have heritage status.

“Hmmm, I don’t think,” said Joyce.

Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame CEO and President Bruce Rainnie, politely disagrees, based on 96 years of Forum sports history.

“To see this be deregistered, to me, would be a disservice and a shame,” said Rainnie, who added the hall of fame has a charity bingo relationship with the Forum.

“It allows us to be a self-sustaining operation that can offer free educational programming around the province.”

HRM Council is expected to decide within the next year. A new forum facility would likely be completed no later than 2028.

