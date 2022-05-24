Plans underway for further investigation, road reopening in Wheatley

Work is underway in Wheatley to reopen some streets and begin the next investigative step on the APEC 3 well.

Municipal officials say contractors are preparing to start the next step on APEC 3, the well at the far end of the municipal parking lot near the intersection of Erie and Elm streets.

Officials say this investigation will determine whether the well was drilled for water or gas exploration, the findings will determine next steps for remediation.

Work is also underway to re-open Talbot Street East and West as well as Erie Street South.

Those streets could be open early next week, officials say.