Plans underway for this year’s Remembrance Day events

This year's Remembrance Day ceremonies will look like they did before the pandemic, now that capacity limits have been lifted for organized events.

“We are looking at a much more normal-type ceremony,” says Stephen Mann at the 531 Waterloo branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. “We will have a parade this year. Last year we did not have a parade. We are starting to feel like we are getting back to normal again.”

Ceremonies are planned in multiple cities including Stratford, Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

Some will also be offering online streaming options for those who prefer to stay at home.

There will be no capacity limits for in-person events but masks will be required when distancing can’t be maintained.

Organizers, however, are facing some challenges in their mission to honour those who have served.

The Royal Canadian Legion is still trying to get back on track after a financially challenging year.

“The volume of hall rentals, the very core thing that drives us financially, are just lacking these past couple of years,” says Dale Bast, president of Stratford Branch 8 of the Royal Canadian Legion. “We are trying to think up new and different ways.”

That’s one of the biggest challenges ahead, even as communities gather once again for a solemn tradition.