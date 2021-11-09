Plans underway for those impacted by Wheatley explosion to access their properties

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is finalizing plans to get residents and businesses near the Wheatley blast zone access to their properties and will start reaching out over the coming weeks.

Residents and businesses in downtown Wheatley were forced to evacuate following an explosion on Aug. 26 damaging several buildings in the area.

During a face-to-face meeting last Wednesday between Chatham-Kent officials and affected residents Thomas Kelly, general manager of infrastructure and engineering outline steps for those wishing to access their properties to gather belongings.

It was suggested in the meeting that insurance companies be involved in the process to access homes and provide winterization work, a news release from the municipality said.

“We are now actively engaged in discussions with insurance companies to determine if this involvement can be accomplished in a safe manner” said Kelly. “If feasible, the plan will be revised accordingly.”

The municipality said it is its goal to ensure the plan meets property owners’ needs.

As the development of the property access plan continues, municipal staff will start reaching out to businesses and property owners over the next two weeks to obtain critical information.

Staff will then contact those impacted to arrange appointments for access during daylight hours.

The municipality says drop-in child care will be offered on a Saturday by volunteers from Tilbury Tots Early Learning Centre at their childcare centre at the Wheatley Public School. PAWR will also be providing care for pets of evacuees needing these supports.

More information will be provided once the date has been finalized.

The municipality says work will begin in the coming days near 15 Erie Street North. Entegrus will be removing poles to prepare for future work in the area.