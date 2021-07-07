Plans underway to create permanent way to honour victims of June 6 crash

London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder says there are plans to create a permanent way to honour the Muslim family killed by an alleged hate-motivated attack last month.

In a tweet Wednesday, Holder said discussions are underway with representatives from the Afzaal family but it will "move at a pace set by the family."

Meanwhile, officials from the London Mosque and the city began cleaning up the memorial at the crash site Wednesday.

Earlier today representatives of the Afzaal family, the @LondonMosque and City staff began the process of removing old flowers & keepsake items at the corner of Hyde Park & South Carriage. pic.twitter.com/nlrPmLOtyj

"Toys & keepsakes will be kept and presented to the family. Flower & plant materials will be composted separately and made available to the family for their use," says Coun. Josh Morgan. "New materials placed at the site will be treated with the same care and respect when they are removed."

Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and the family's matriarch Talat Afzaal were struck and killed at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road while walking June 6.

The family's 9-year-old son survived and was released from hospital. He continues to recover.

Londoner Nathan Veltman, 20, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police allege he targeted the family because of their Muslim faith.