'Plant Day Saturdays' begins thanks in part to a $5k government grant

Plant Day Saturdays begins with a $5,000 Healthy Communities grant.

For those who love plants, gardening, and growing their own food an flowers, the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market is running, 'Plant Days'.

Starting Saturday, guests can stop by to buy, swap, and sell seeds, plants, and planting materials.

With help from government funding, Plant Days will run over the next three Saturdays on the ground level of the Pelissier Street parking garage.

"We can have vendors that don’t usually come down to offer plants and gardening products but also give the general public an opportunity to show us and bring in here and trade with the general public safely in an outdoor environment for a community gardening, for their home gardens," says Steve Green, General Manager of the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market.

Organizers say participation is free, but signing up is important as space is limited.

Plant Day Saturdays runs from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. May 22 & 29 and June 5 & 12.

"We are delighted to partner with the @DWFarmersMarket @DWBIA on Plant Day Saturdays with a $5K Healthy Communities grant. It's about growing healthy communities as well as businesses and of course fresh food, fruits, veggies, jams, plants & more"



