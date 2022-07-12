Plaque honouring Ukrainian community stolen from Calgary park

Calgary's Ukrainian community, already reeling from the war in Ukraine, got more bad news last week when a plaque honouring their community was stolen.

The plaque is part of a monument that's in the Ukrainian Pioneers Park, formerly known as Stanley Jones Park. It was erected by the city's Ukrainian community and the City of Calgary's Parks and Recreation in 1991 to mark the 100th anniversary of Ukrainian settlers coming to Canada.

Calgary police are investigating the incident.

The plaque contains the following inscription:

"This parkland grove is dedicated to the memory of Ukrainian pioneers on the centennial anniversary of their arrival in Alberta in September, 1891.

"These hardy sons and daughters of the soil favoured lands which were covered with trees.

"To these pioneers treed land meant fertile soil, a source of construction materials, firewood and shelter from a cruel prairie climate.

"In the process of developing their homesteads, the settlers cut down many trees.

"Now, 100 years later, their descendants wish to symbolically replant the trees which meant so much to the early settlers in doing so.

"They hope to encourage Canadians everywhere to join them in the spirit of "keeping Canada green" by preserving our forests and environment for future generations."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.