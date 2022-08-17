iHeartRadio

Plattsville, Ont. man $100K richer after big lottery win

Laurie Scott of Plattsville with his $100,000 prize. (Courtesy: OLG)

Laurie Scott has won himself $100,000.

The Plattsville, Ont. man earned the top prize on the Instant Blackjack Casino game with OLG.

Scott is a business owner, father, and grandfather who has big plans for his winning.

"I'm going to pay some bills, complete some home renovations, and purchase a car," said Scott in a Tuesday news release.

