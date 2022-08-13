Play ball! Windsor, Ont. hosting the best softball players in Ontario this summer

Windsor is welcoming the best female softball players between the ages of 12 and 18.

This weekend, it’s the U13 Championships at Mic Mac Park.

“We got 36 teams here from across Ontario,” says Rod Drouillard, organizer and president of the Windsor Wildcats girls’ fastball club.

Drouillard and his team have organized not one but four championships for 2022.

“July 7th weekend we had the U19 teams here, the tier ones. Last weekend we had 43 U17s, between tier one and tier two. And next week, we run the tier one U15. There'll be 14 teams next week in here as well,” says Drouillard.

He tells CTV News Windsor many of the teams are pleasantly surprised to be able to play all of their games in one location, because of all of the diamonds available at Mic Mac Park.

The tournament continues Sunday with the championship games starting at 1:00 p.m.