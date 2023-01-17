Play Euchre at Georgian's Last Class to support children in need

A good hand will offer a helping hand.

A game of euchre to help out the Glowing Hearts Charity on Jan. 20 is being held at the Last Class at Georgian College Barrie Campus in ‘J’ Building or Student Life Centre.

"We've behind the scenes been communicating with some of our supporters, and many of them we haven't had the opportunity to meet in person, and they'll be coming on Friday night, which is exciting," says Sarah Fleming, the board chair for Glowing Hearts. "But we are all about building community and connection as a way of supporting children and youth in low-income households, and being able to connect with the adults as well in our community is really important."

Bragging rights and novelties will be awarded for the highest score, lowest score, and most lone hands.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

The games support local children and youth in low-income households.

"Glowing Hearts charity is a grassroots, completely volunteer-run charitable organization here in Simcoe County, and we are working to disrupt the cycle of poverty by empowering children and youth to realize their full potential," says Fleming.

Guidelines:

Sign-in from 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Play starts at 8 p.m. sharp

Cost is $20 per person and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Cash bar.

Charitable tax receipts issued for donations (does not include the cost of tickets).

Game Play.