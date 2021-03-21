A music store in the Sault is looking to gift the joy of music to those in need of it most.

Case's Music has launched it's "Play it Forward" imitative, which sees the store accept old instruments, fix them for free, and donate them to those who've been nominated by the community.

"We had three or four people just say hey, if you know someone, pass this on," said Jacob Rendell, co-Owner of the store.

"We were able to do that over December and it felt awesome, so we wanted to keep going."

Rendell launched the program earlier this year and has already collected over 20 donations.

He said he's also been able to donate instruments to the local hospital and is working on sending more to other community partners.

"Oddly enough, we're getting a lot of instrument donations right now, but not as many nominations as we'd like," said Rendell.

"So we're really encouraging those to be sent in."

Rendell said interest in music has really boomed throughout the pandemic, with sales up about 20 to 30 percent with his suppliers across the country.

It's also caused a bit of an influx in newer students to his store.

"The people that have been around for a while, are more regular customers, they get to stick around and join with this joyous occasion of all these new people coming in," said Todd Webb, a music teacher at the store.

Webb said the pandemic has been challenging when it comes to delivering those lessons, with many of them going virtual.

However, he said it's also brought out a lot more community spirit.

"We all look out for each other, we all help each other out," he said.

"Whether it's sending sheets of music for each other's students, or just getting a quick jam session, or lesson to further understand one instrument, or discipline."

Rendell said nominations can be made to the store on its website.