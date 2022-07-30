Play On brings street hockey tournament back to Calgary

The Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary Saturday and organizers are hoping the event will entice people to get back outside and be active.

“It’s a chance for us to celebrate our national culture and heritage and an opportunity for kids to get back out to play again after two difficult years,” said Scott Hill, the executive chairman of Play On Canada.

The two-day tournament has nearly 1,000 players. Close to 100 teams will play three games each before starting elimination matches.

“This is really an event that brings communities together and that is what stands out to me, I’ve seen it happen so many times,” said Hill.

The tournament is open to all ages and this year the players range from age five to over 45 years old. The oldest player to ever take part in the tournament was 76 years old, according to Hill.

“I think this event is a symbol to Canada… it’s a reminder that we’ve been sedentary, some of us have been less active than we would like over the last few years and while we’re still enduring challenges and the effects of COVID and other things, Play On is a reminder of the importance of play and a message to the nation that it’s time to get out and be active again,” added Hill.

There are 12 rinks set up along 33 Avenue SW between 22 Street SW and 18 Street SW. People can come and watch the games at no cost, the final games of the tournament are set to start around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

This is the 16th year for the national competition, which was suspended in 2018. Over the next 10 weeks there will be tournaments in nine other cities, including Edmonton in September.