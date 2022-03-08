'Players are our players, our family': Sutter disagrees that Russian NHL players should be suspended

Following the invasion of Ukraine, Russian-born NHL players face mounting pressure to step away from the league.

The Calgary Flames have one Russian in Nikita Zadorov, who posted last week on his Instagram, “STOP IT, NO WAR,” but Zadorov has not been made available by the team to speak about the issue in public.

The Washington Capitals have a substantial Russian contingent in their organization, including elite superstar Alex Ovechkin.

Ovechkin faced criticism for his comments last month about the war, and his friendship with President Vladimir Putin.

Although not made available to the media ahead of the Capitals matchup with the Flames on Tuesday, head coach Peter Laviolette says his Russian players may not be fully welcomed by Flames fans.

“I think that they are aware what's going on,” said Laviolette.

“We talk to our players about it, we support our players. They have done so much good for the game. They’re athletes, they’re here playing hockey. We can’t control what other people say.”

When asked about what kind of reception Ovechkin is expected to receive, Flames coach Darryl Sutter suggested he does not expect it to be hostile.

“No I don’t,” said Sutter.

“We have an awesome Russian player on our team too, and you can’t tie all that together. They are our players, our family and we help them. That’s what we do.”

One of Sutter’s former players, Dominik Hasek, whom he was an associate coach for in Chicago during the 1990’s, has called for a suspension of Russian players in the NHL.

When Sutter was asked if he could understand where Hasek was coming from: “No I don’t agree. I just answered that question. Don’t ask it twice.”

Zadorov however, has the support of his coaches and teammates.

Defenseman Erik Gudbranson appeared before the media, wearing a black ‘NZ’ hat, a brand created by Zadorov himself.

“He has got a brand and I just wore the hat. It’s a nice hat,” said Gudbranson.

Mikael Backlund who is set to play his 800th game for the Flames on Tuesday says the team is standing by their friend.

“We talk about it a little bit and supporting him and we know it's tough for him,” said Backlund.

“Probably, there is some stress there, with what’s going on with family but he seems to be doing pretty good and we’re there to support him.”

UKRAINIAN COMMUNITY CALLS FOR BAN ON RUSSIAN PLAYERS

Calgary’s Ukrainian community is calling on the NHL to issue a league-wide ban on Russian players, from playing.

“Why should we allow Russian players to play on our teams here in the NHL in a safe environment and earn a comfortable living, while their brothers and cousins are murdering people right now?” asked Calgarian Gordon Sokolon.

Sokolon went as far as to criticize both teams for not allowing their Russian players to speak with the media ahead of the game.

“Shame on the Flames and the Caps,” said Sokolon.

“Is there something happening in the world right now where a reporter might want to ask a question to these guys?”

The former president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and current Ukrainian activist in Calgary Mike IInycky believes Ovechkin is failing to call out Vladimir Putin.

“He has a platform, he has a privileged position to condemn the act actions of his president. If he says no war, he has to follow that up with is it Putin or is it peace?”

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Capitals issued a statement on Twitter regarding their Russian players.

Statement from the Washington Capitals: pic.twitter.com/oXp4OMYMCd

The Flames last two home games paid tribute to those in Ukraine, with the Ukrainian anthem being sung at Monday’s game against Edmonton.

The organization confirms there are no further plans at this point to show solidarity, but felt it was necessary to react quickly at the previous games.

The Scotiabank Saddledome does allow for signs, flags and banners, however they must not be distasteful, obstruct the view of others and be attached to railings or poles exceeding 23 inches in length.