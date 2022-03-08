Playground equipment at Alliston parks marked with graffiti

Nottawasaga OPP is investigating after someone vandalized playground equipment at several parks in Alliston.

Police hope to identify the person(s) responsible for the graffiti on the park equipment.

They say some of the markings appear to be initials or names, while others "are extremely inappropriate vulgar and racist images."

"Thankfully, the town has acted quickly to clean up as much as possible," OPP stated in a release on Tuesday.

Police request anyone with information to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.