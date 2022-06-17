Playground in memory of Cape Breton girl receives $100,000 in upgrades

There was a big crowd at the Marcia Fiolek Memorial Playground in Dominion, N.S. on Thursday.

Community members gathered to celebrate more than $100,000 in accessible upgrades to the space, which is named after a little girl who fundraised for the playground 25 years ago.

"It all started with Marcia selling suckers. She raised $400. Then she got leukemia and she passed away after five weeks,” said Janine Fiolek, Marcia Fiolek’s mother.

Fiolek has dedicated quite a bit of time to the playground since her daughter passed away at age 10 in 1996. She says it was all worthwhile when young Vickie McCarthy was the first to try out the new wheelchair-accessible glider sway swing on Thursday.

"I could see Marcia's smile on her face. Her light continues on with all the kids who are here,” Fiolek said.

Brian Pratt is the playground committee co-chair. He says the upgrades were made possible with help from ACOA, the Nova Scotia Accessibility Grant and installation work from Cape Breton Regional Municipality Parks and Grounds.

"It's been about a five-year project for us. There's many grants that we've applied for,” said Pratt.

"We don't have a school anymore. We're kind of a community that was at a little bit of a loss for several years, but this playground seemed to be the part of the community that keeps us all together - kind of the glue, if you would. So to see this place being busy on a daily basis with kids not only from Dominion, but all around, it's pretty heartwarming for sure."

Betty Campbell, who was Marcia's godmother, says in the end it all comes down to the people in the community and the girl who got it all started.

"What a community. Dominion is amazing,” Campbell said.

"She was just the bubbly, happy, funny little girl who loved to tell jokes. She would love nothing better than to be here today. Maybe she is."

From the new rubber flooring to equipment to accommodate all abilities, Fiolek says she is happy all kids will have a chance to play.

"She's beaming down from heaven,” Fiolek said. “I know it."

The playground will hold its official grand opening on July 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.