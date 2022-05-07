'Playing for Ukraine' at Ottawa’s Lansdowne Park

It’s a round of applause for Vasily Popadiuk. The touring violinist found a gap in his schedule to perform at a benefit concert at Lansdowne Park for Ukraine.

“People asked to come and I came. I had a free day so I came here,” said Popadiuk. “I want to help my country, my Ukraine.”

The performances were part of a concert called ‘Playing for Ukraine’, hosted by local musicians.

"We can’t change everything but if we all do our little part we can make a difference," said organizer Judit Marton.

The music provided some calm for Maryna Popovych who continues to think of her loved ones still in Ukraine.

“All my friends all there, two months still there," she said, pointing to a picture of a subway station in Kharkov, Ukraine.

Popovych used to frequent this subway station when she was in university. Now it’s one of the spaces Ukrainians use as shelter from the war.

“They want to see the sun. That’s it.”

As the music continued on donations poured in. The group’s goal is to raise $100,000 for the Canada Ukraine Foundation.

A second show is scheduled for Sunday in the ByWard Market at George Street Plaza.

For those with family in Ukraine, the concert and events like this goes beyond the dollar.

"It’s not the money that matters, it’s important for Ukrainians to understand they are not alone,” said Andrii Bukvych with the Ukrainian Embassy of Canada.