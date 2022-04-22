PLAYOFF TRACKER: London Knights even series with Kitchener

Game two in the first round playoff series between London and Kitchener goes to London.

The Knights took a 3-0 lead into the second period and finished with a 5-2 win.

Gerard Keane scored twice, Antonio Stranges scored his third goal of the playoffs, and Knights rookie Oliver Bonk scored his first career OHL goal.

Shots on goal were 44-16 in London's favour. Brett Brochu got the win in net.

Game three and four in the series are Sunday and Tuesday in Kitchener.

First Round Schedule:

Game 1: Thursday April 21, 2022 – Kitchener 3 London 2

Game 2: Friday April 22, 2022 – Kitchener 2 London 5

Game 3: Sunday April 24, 2022 – London @ Kitchener 2:00pm

Game 4: Tuesday April 26, 2022 – London @ Kitchener 7:00pm

*Game 5: Sunday May 1, 2022 – Kitchener @ London 2:00pm

*Game 6: Tuesday May 3 2022 – London @ Kitchener 7:00pm

*Game 7: Wednesday May 4 – Kitchener @ London 7:00pm

*If Necessary