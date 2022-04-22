PLAYOFF TRACKER: London Knights fall in Game 1 to Kitchener

The OHL playoffs are back after a two year hiatus due to COVID.

The London Knights fell 3-2 to the visiting Kitchener Rangers in game one at Budweiser Gardens on Thursday night.

Brett Brochu stopped 23/26 shots in his return to the London net from injury.

Game two goes Friday night at Bud Gardens.

First Round Schedule:

Game 1: Thursday April 21, 2022 – Kitchener 3 London 2

Game 2: Friday April 22, 2022 – Kitchener @ London 7:00pm

Game 3: Sunday April 24, 2022 – London @ Kitchener 2:00pm

Game 4: Tuesday April 26, 2022 – London @ Kitchener 7:00pm

*Game 5: Sunday May 1, 2022 – Kitchener @ London 2:00pm

*Game 6: Tuesday May 3 2022 – London @ Kitchener 7:00pm

*Game 7: Wednesday May 4 – Kitchener @ London 7:00pm

*If Necessary