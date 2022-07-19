Playtime Wasaga Beach casino hosts job fair

The new Playtime Wasaga Beach casino is betting the bank on finding 140 new employees at its job fair Tuesday.

With 250 slots and electronic table games, Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited is hosting its job fair at Wasaga Beach RecPlex from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The $34.3-million project at 88 Lyon’s court showcases Gateway’s signature-brand restaurant, MATCH Eatery & Public House, and a large outdoor patio and arcade bar on the gaming floor.

MATCH Eatery & Public House offers a neighbourhood pub combined with the high energy and excitement of a sports bar, plus live entertainment. The MATCH in Wasaga Beach will welcome families with children, and there’s a menu to suit every taste.

The outdoor patio pushes the limits of the summer season on both sides of the spring and fall with a unique outdoor heating system. However, guests won’t roast in the summer sun; there’s also outdoor air conditioning with a unique cooling misting system that provides relief when things get too hot. The entire casino is licensed, so guests can travel freely from the patio, MATCH, Arcade Bar and gaming floor with their cocktail of choice

Gateway offers competitive wages, benefits and pension and has a variety of positions available from cooks, bartenders, food & beverage servers, dishwashers, hosts, cage & coin attendants, slot technicians, security and maintenance positions. Applicants should bring an up-to-date resume with their current contact information.

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment is one of Canada's largest and most diversified gaming and entertainment companies, with 27 gaming properties in British Columbia and Ontario and two additional properties in Edmonton, Alberta. Across its entire portfolio, Gateway currently employs approximately 7,000 people and features about 334 table games (including 27 poker tables), 13,555 slots, 91 food and beverage outlets and 561 hotel rooms.