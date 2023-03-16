Plea date moved for Sask. man charged with 2nd degree murder and assaulting woman, baby

The plea date for a man charged with second degree murder and assault of a woman and a baby has been pushed to April 20.

Thursday morning in Wadena Provincial Court, Brian McLeod, who was 56-years-old at the time of the Dec. 24, 2022 incident, had his court matters adjourned for plea for another month.

On the night of Dec. 24, Wadena RCMP received a report of an assault around 11:20 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.

Police responded to the home in Margo, Sask., finding an injured woman and an infant.

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries and the infant was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

During its investigation, RCMP found the body of 51-year-old Sharon Littlewolf in a nearby residence, where RCMP Major Crimes took over the investigation.

Investigators found a man had injured all three victims, along with the theft of a vehicle from a nearby residence. According to the release, he was known to the victims.

Around 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, McLeod was arrested during a report of another assault by Tisdale RCMP.

McLeod is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Margo, Sask. is located roughly 100 km northwest of Yorkton.