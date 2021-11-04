'Please come home,' mother pleads to man who vanished weeks ago in B.C.
A Metro Vancouver family is desperate for answers after a man in his 20s disappeared.
Anmol Jagat was last seen nearly two weeks ago in Delta, and police are asking the public to keep an eye out.
Officers released surveillance video of Jagat Wednesday. It's the last known video of the 21-year-old, and was recorded shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 24.
In the video, he can be seen walking in the area of 81st Avenue and 112A Street, after leaving home.
His mother says the family moved from Indian to Saskatchewan in 2019, then relocated to B.C. just three months ago. They don't have any other relatives living here.
Channi said she's especially concerned because her son didn't take his medication with him when he left the house.
"Please come home," she said in a message directed to her son. Directing her next comment to those in the community, she said simply, "My son is missing … Help me."
