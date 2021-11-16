'Please just try to be respectful': Family of Dartmouth murder victim pleads

The family of Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas is upset with how is be being portrayed in the media and the comments they have received since he was murdered over the weekend.

"All this negative attention is really taking away from one of the biggest tragedies here and that's that Alex Thomas was murdered and four children are now going to grow up without a father," said Tiah Riego, the wife of Alexander Thomas.

Thomas, 35, was found dead early Saturday at a home on Braeside Court in Dartmouth.

He was set to go to trial next year on charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement. The allegations were never tested in court. Since Thomas is now deceased, the charges were dismissed Tuesday by a provincial court judge.

"There's benefit for everyone in the justice system for a matter, when charged, to be heard on its merits and that is not going to happen. It's not going to happen for the victim and the complainant in this matter and it's also not going to happen for Mr. Thomas," said Crown attorney Christine Driscoll.

"It's a very unfortunate result. Nobody wants to be in the position we're in today. It's a tragic circumstance and unfortunately that's just where we find ourselves," added defence lawyer Mark Bailey.

Because Thomas was facing serious charges at the time of his death, his family said they are left having to deal with the attention surrounding the charges while they try to grieve.

"It's just heartbreaking to know this is not going to be officially done. It's always going to be something that's going to play," said Andre Thomas, brother of Alexander Thomas.

"I'm receiving emails from people, just nasty emails on top of me now trying to get things situated for my brother. So, imagine how that makes me feel to wake up to things in the middle of the night and see these emails of nasty people, all because of what the media has put out there," added Kendra Slawter, sister of Alexander Thomas.

"Please just try to be respectful, because this is one of the hardest times for a lot of us and it would be appreciated for people to just be respectful," added Andrea Thomas, sister of Alexander Thomas.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Halifax Regional Police said no charges have been laid in connection with Thomas' homicide.

Anyone with information or video from the Braeside Court area in Dartmouth is asked to contact investigators of Crime Stoppers.