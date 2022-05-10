Plenty of sunshine, above seasonal temperatures in Ottawa on Tuesday

The warm stretch of weather continues in the capital today with temperatures well above the seasonal average.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 25 C. Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 13 C overnight.

Expect similar weather tomorrow with sunny skies and a high of 25 C. Wednesday’s overnight low will be 12 C.

A spring heat wave will arrive in the capital on Thursday. The forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 30 C.

On Friday – a high of 31 C and a mix of sun and cloud.