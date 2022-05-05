Plenty of sunshine and warm days ahead in Ottawa

Expect beautiful weather for the remainder of the week in Ottawa with sunny skies and warm temperatures every day.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 18 C today. A few clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will fall to 5 C overnight.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 17 C. Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will drop to 2 C overnight.

Expect more sunshine on Saturday a high of 18 C. It will be even warmer on Sunday with sunshine and a high of 21 C.