Plenty of sunshine and warm weather to start the week
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It will be a beautiful start to the week in the capital with sunny skies and warm temperatures.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 12 C today. Some clouds will roll in this afternoon and there will be a 70 per cent chance of showers this evening. Tonight’s overnight low will be 5 C.
Temperatures will climb even higher tomorrow. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 15 C and sunny skies. Tomorrow’s overnight low will be 2 C.
The rain will return on Wednesday – expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C. The showers will continue into the evening and temperatures will fall to 8 C overnight.
-
Rescue underway at Peggy’s Cove: RCMPA rescue effort is underway at Peggy’s Cove, N.S.
-
Sask. exploring plans for Regina General Hospital parkadeThe province is moving ahead with plans for a parkade at the Regina General Hospital.
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro VancouverA snowfall warning has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, which could see "impactful" snow accumulation Tuesday – nearly two weeks into April.
-
Vancouver councillors announce re-election bid under banner of new ABC partyThree city councillors who have been sitting as independents have announced they will be running for re-election with the recently-launched A Better City (ABC) Vancouver party.
-
Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax Monday night: policePolice in Halifax are on the scene of a stabbing on Barrington Street near Scotia Square.
-
Chinook School Division could cut education assistants' paid hours due to budgetary pressuresEducation assistants (EA) in Chinook School Division are concerned their paid hours could take a hit.
-
Calgary Rath defend title at Canadian National ringette championshipsThe Calgary Rath had to wait three years to defend their ringette title, but on Saturday, the Rath made it official.
-
Animal welfare advocates speak out against backyard chicken coop pilotAnimal welfare advocates pleaded with committee members Monday to reject a two-year pilot project allowing urban chicken keeping.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to workUnvaccinated New Brunswick healthcare workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.