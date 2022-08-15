Plenty of sunshine in Ottawa on Monday
It will be a beautiful, sunny day in the capital ahead of some rain later this week.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 27 C, but it will feel more like 30 degrees with the humidex. A few clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will fall to 13 C overnight.
Tomorrow – a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 27 C, and the humidity will make it feel more like 31 degrees.
The showers could continue into the evening and temperatures will fall to 17 C overnight.
Expect more rain on Wednesday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 27 C. Temperatures will fall to 15 C overnight.
