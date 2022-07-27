Plenty of sunshine in Ottawa on Wednesday, possible showers tomorrow

It will be mainly sunny in Ottawa today but showers are in the forecast for tomorrow.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for plenty of sunshine and a high of 27 C today, but it will feel more like 30 degrees with the humidex. A few clouds will roll in around noon.

It will be partly cloudy this evening, and there will be a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Temperatures will fall to 17 C.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of thunderstorm Thursday afternoon. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 29 C, but it will feel more like 33 degrees with the humidex.

Skies will clear up by the evening and temperatures will fall to 16 C overnight.

On Friday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25 C.