Plenty of sunshine in Ottawa’s weekend forecast


It will be sunny and warm in the capital on Friday and the sunshine will continue throughout the weekend.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 24 C on Friday. The humidex will make it feel more like 25.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 9 C overnight.

It will be mainly sunny in Ottawa on Saturday. The forecast high is 20 C.

Things will cool down overnight with temperatures dropping to 4 C.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 21 C on Sunday.

