Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the final days of August

It will be a sunny end to August in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 26 C on Monday. The humidex will make it feel more like 28.

A few clouds will roll in this afternoon and it will be partly cloudy this evening. Fog patches will develop after midnight and the overnight low will be 9 C.

Expect similar weather in the capital tomorrow. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 26 C, with a humidex of 31.

It will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers tomorrow evening. The overnight low will be 14 C.

On Wednesday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21 C.