Plenty of sunshine to start the week in the capital

Sunshine

Expect plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures to start the week in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 23 C today, but it will feel like 26 degrees with the humidex.

Clouds will roll in around noon and will stick around this evening. Temperatures will fall to 12 C overnight.  

Warmer weather is on the way for tomorrow – expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 26 C, but it will feel more like 31 degrees with the humidex.

Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 15 C overnight.

Expect plenty of sunshine and a high of 28 C on Wednesday. There could be some showers Wednesday evening and temperatures will fall to 18 C overnight.

