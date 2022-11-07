Plenty of sunshine to start the work week in Ottawa

It will be a mild and sunny start to the week in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 13 C today. A few clouds will roll in this afternoon. It will be a windy day with gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour this morning.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 0 C overnight.

It will be slightly cooler tomorrow – expect sunny skies and a high of 8 C. Temperatures will dip below freezing tomorrow night with an overnight low of -4 C.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 8 C. Clouds will roll in Wednesday evening and temperatures will fall to 4 C overnight.