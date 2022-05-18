Plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures in Ottawa on Wednesday

It will be a beautiful spring day in the capital on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 20 C. Today’s UV index will be 7, or high.

Clouds will roll in after midnight and there will be a chance of showers overnight. Temperatures will fall to 9 C.

It will be slightly cooler in Ottawa tomorrow and showers will begin in the morning. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 17 C.

It will be cloudy tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 10 C overnight.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud on Friday with a 60 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 24 C. Showers will continue Friday evening and temperatures will fall to 16 C overnight.