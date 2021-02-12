After a week of extreme cold temperatures, the cold snap is expected to end just in time for Calgarians to enjoy some fun, Family Day long weekend activities.

There are plenty of things to do whether you're cozying up at home, heading outdoors or spending time with that special someone on Valentine's Day.

WinSport Reopens

WinSport Canada Olympic Park is expected to reopen with reduced hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, after the hill closed temporarily due to extreme cold temperatures.

Guests will still be able to hit the slopes, but the tube park will remain closed.

Regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. are expected to return Saturday and Sunday, contingent on weather, although limited conveyors and only one chair lift will be running.

Warmer conditions are expected on Family Day Monday and the park will extend its hours ti 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Outdoor Rinks

Embrace the winter weather by enjoying the City of Calgary's seven free-to-use outdoor skating rinks. All COVID-19 protocols are in place, including physical distancing and the encouragement of mask wearing.

Chinook Blast

Calgarians will be able to check out the first ever Chinook Blast festival this weekend featuring a series of art and light displays in the downtown core including Olympic Plaza, Stephen Avenue and Barclay Mall/Third Street SW.

The entirely free event will run through the month of February and include an interactive outdoor art park called the Chinook Blast Hub, highlighting the work of local artists.

#Kensington Love

A set of over 30 public art installations throughout the community of Kensington will be displayed for the month-long Kensington Love celebration.

Three firepits will be running in front of the Plaza Theatre from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday’

Calgarians are encouraged to take photos of the installations and several businesses in the area will be highlighting store specials.

Inglewood Augmented Art Tour

The Northern Reflections art tour features eleven teams of artists, painters, animators and musicians that have set up displays over windows in Inglewood to celebrate the power of music, art and business.

The murals are paired with music by local and international musicians.

YYC Hot Chocolate Festival

The 10th anniversary of the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is underway as several local cafes, restaurants and chocolatiers compete for the title of best hot chocolate in Calgary.

Various locations are participating throughout the city with proceeds supporting Calgary Meals on Wheels.

Chinese Lunar New Year Festival

Celebrate the Year of the Ox with sculptures, banners and red lanterns in the neighborhood.

The Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre has also put together a number of virtual celebrations.

Calgary Zoo

It’s Show Your Love Month at The Calgary Zoo, which means reduced admission costs, perks for members and new fun interactive activities

Bridgeland Arctic Adventure

Calgarians can challenge their friends and neighbours (at a distance) to compete in a fun scavenger hunt around the community of Bridgeland.

The Bridgeland Arctic Adventure outlines a 7.5 kilometre long route around the neighbourhood where Calgary families and cohorts can draw pictures, take videos and enter prize draws.

The scavenger hunt is expected to take at least two hours to complete

Skate the Boulevard

A new synthetic skating rink surface has been set up at Deerfoot City where Calgarians can enjoy beautiful streetscapes and outdoor entertainment.

Virtual Celebrations

For Calgarians who plan to stay indoors this weekend, there are still a number of fun virtual activities to enjoy.

The Calgary Opera is offering a Valentine’s Day Brunch & Concert featuring special guests and emerging artists in an online stream.

In addition, the High Performance Rodeo will offer a free virtual festival featuring videos of 35 artists answering the question "Who are you now?" for the 35th anniversary of the Calgary International Festival of the Arts.

Getting Around

Calgary Transit will provide a Sunday level of service on Family Day and the Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) will offer free on-street parking.

Holiday rates for parking will be charged in select CPA parkades and surface lots. Regular rates will be in effect at the Calgary Zoo. The impound lot will be closed.

Facility Closures

The following facilities will be closed on Monday

All City of Calgary Administrative buildings including City Hall

Animal Services Centre

All indoor city-operated recreation amenities including pools, leisure centres, weight rooms and athletic fields

City Landfills

East Calgary, Shepard and Spyhill landfills will be open on Family Day.