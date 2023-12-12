'Plow Patrol, Taylor Drift, and Snowtorius B.I.G' and others added to snowplow fleet

Skip the Ditches, The Big LePlowski, and Austin Plowers are a few of the snowplows that will be helping to keep Chatham-Kent streets clear this winter.

The municipality announced the results of its annual snowplow naming contest Tuesday saying the names offer a “touch of personality” to its winter fleet.

The winning additions are:

Skip the Ditches

Plow Patrol

Austin Plowers

Taylor Drift

Snowtorius B.I.G.

The Big LePlowski

"It's truly heartening to witness the creativity and engagement of our citizens in naming our snowplows. This contest exemplifies the strong sense of community we cherish, where everyone plays a role in shaping our shared experiences,” Mayor Darrin Caniff said.

The municipality said the names were chosen after careful consideration and an “overwhelming” response from the community.