Plowabunga! Winning names of Calgary snow plow contest revealed

The City of Calgary has announced the winners of a contest launched late last year that encouraged kids to help name a fleet of snow plows.

The city's name a snow plow contest was open to local students from Kindergarten through Grade 9, and officials said they received a whopping 1,700 submissions.

"Calgary will be the first municipality in Canada to give names to our fleet of snow plows," the city said in a news release.

"We had many wonderful submissions, and they varied in so many ways."

Officials selected 78 names which will be seen on magnetic decals attached to the snow plows.

The winning names include references to TV shows, movies and pop culture.

"The most popular submissions were Plowy McPlowface, Mr. Plow and Frosty the Snowplow," the city said.

"We also had Indigenous names for Chinook and snow, and French and German names, too."

The list of winning names can be seen below: