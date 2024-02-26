Plowing operations begin on Winnipeg streets following snowfall

As a blast of winter weather touches down in Winnipeg, city crews will begin to plow streets, sidewalks, and back lanes on Monday morning.

The City of Winnipeg notes that it schedules its snow-clearing operations based on the street priority system. This means major regional roads and active transportation pathways will get plowed first, followed by non-regional bus routes and collector streets, and ending with residential streets. More information can be found online.

Drivers are asked to travel to conditions and use caution when near heavy equipment.

The city is also reminding drivers that the annual winter route parking ban remains in effect, and there is no parking on designated streets between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Anyone who is parked in violation of this ban may be ticketed and towed.

In a statement, a City of Winnipeg spokesperson shared the snowfall total that triggers plowing.

“When forecasts indicate we may get enough snow to trigger a plow, we have crews at the ready. There was only 4 cm of snow forecast for overnight; our threshold is 5 cm,” the spokesperson said.

“Around 7 a.m. snow hit 9 cm – more than twice what was forecast. Crews were mobilized and on the road by 9 a.m.”

All winter routes are marked by signage. However, Winnipeggers can also check using the Know Your Zone app, with the online address lookup tool, or by contacting 311.

More information about the city’s snow-clearing efforts can be found online.