After nearly 1,200 resident submissions, the City of Barrie has chosen the new names for its 15 snowplows.

Last month, the city held a contest, inviting residents to get creative and help name its fleet of plows.

The winning names include Plowy McPlowface, Austin Plowers, Dale Plowerchuk, Phillup Driveway, Polar Barrie Express and Winnie the Plow, to name a few.

The names will be displayed on the plows next season and appear on the city's plow tracker app.

The city says those who chose the winning names will receive a special prize pack.

To see all the snowplow names, click here.