Plug-in air purifier blamed for row house fire in Craig Henry area

The Ottawa Fire Service says a plug-in air purifier is to blame for a fire on Craig Henry Drive Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to a row house just after 2 p.m. when a resident called 911 to report their air purifier was on fire on the main floor of their middle unit.

Ottawa has been experiencing extreme air quality issues because of wildfire smoke blowing across Quebec and Ontario.

There was thick, black smoke in the home when firefighters arrived, but the fire had not spread into the walls or into other units. The fire was under control by 2:30 p.m. and was contained to the main floor.

No one was reported hurt.

OFS said the resident was alone in the home and having a nap when their smoke alarm woke them up, alerting them to the fire.

At approx 14:06 yesterday, we responded to a �� in a middle unit row house in the 300 block of Craig Henry Dr. The 911 caller reported it started in an air purifier. Firefighters arrived in 3min & found heavy black smoke coming from the structure. #OttNews 1/3



⭕️ = Air Purifier pic.twitter.com/F1TMcmSSfR