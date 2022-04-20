Plug pulled on McMahon Stadium's aging suspended sound system
McMahon Stadium's sound system has been decommissioned and the search has begun for its replacement.
The McMahon Stadium Society announced plans to remove the 35-year-old system, installed ahead of the 1988 Winter Olympic Games, on Tuesday.
"The McMahon Stadium Society (MSS) board of directors has made the decision to decommission the suspended sound system prior to the start of the 2022 CFL season. This decision was made after consultation with engineers, stadium management, the University of Calgary, the City of Calgary, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of participants and spectators.
"MSS made the Calgary Stampeders aware of the situation early in the process and continue to consult with the club to find the best solutions for the fan experience."
The sound system, suspended above the field with cables from the towers at the four corners of the stadium, was utilized during the opening and closing ceremonies of the '88 Olympics.
According to the society, a temporary sound system will be used during the Calgary Stampeders' home games this season until a permanent solution is found.
-
New poster exhibit highlights Sudbury’s rainbow hospitalIt’s another step in The Sudbury Writer’s Guild Painted Voices project with 24 posters now on display highlighting the history and opinions on the city’s rainbow hospital.
-
Chaos, confusion continues for Sunwing passengers after data security breachCanadians stranded in sun destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America due to a data security breach affecting Sunwing Airlines Inc. say the situation on the ground is still one of chaos and confusion.
-
Alberta house leader Jason Nixon accused of trying to intimidate opponent in chamberAlberta government house leader Jason Nixon is facing accusations of intimidation following a fiery exchange in the house that saw him lob a swear word toward the Speaker.
-
'Days or hours left': Russia tightens the noose in MariupolRussian forces tightened the noose around the defenders holed up Wednesday in a mammoth steel plant that represented the last known Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, as a fighter apparently on the inside warned in a video plea for help: 'We may have only a few days or hours left.'
-
Embiid hits dagger in OT and Sixers take 3-0 series lead over RaptorsJoel Embiid scored a dagger three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, taking a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
-
Province gives nearly $1M to North Bay and area organizationsThe provincial government is giving 11 North Bay and area organizations a combined total of just more than $920,000 to help them offset the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
B.C.'s COVID long haulers: Some paying for treatment, all looking for answersSome British Columbians who were among the first to become infected with a mysterious global virus that didn’t yet have a name are marking two years of lingering symptoms.
-
-
Driver flees, 2 victims not co-operating after Porsche crashes into building in Kelowna, RCMP sayTwo people who were struck when a luxury SUV crashed into a business in Kelowna early Wednesday morning have not been co-operating with investigators, Mounties say.