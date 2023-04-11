Plumes of black smoke visible throughout Calgary amid blaze at auto recycling facility
The Calgary Fire Department is investigating a blaze at an auto recycling facility in the city's Alyth/Bonnybrook industrial area on Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to the business in the 3800 block of 15A Street S.E. shortly after 2 p.m. by multiple people who reported seeing flames and plumes of thick black smoke.
The fire department said one 911 caller reported a tent structure had caught fire, with tires, batteries, oil and gasoline inside.
Multiple small explosions could be heard coming from the area.
Firefighters called in additional resources to help battle the blaze, which was brought under control by 3 p.m.
Damage from the fire was contained to the area where it started.
No injuries were reported and the 15 employees from the auto recycling facility were able to get out safely.
The Calgary Fire Department is asking anyone with video or photos of the fire, especially prior to their arrival, to email them to piofire@calgary.ca.
#CalgaryFire near Blackfoot Trail pic.twitter.com/mrfHuuGmI4— Old Gray Wolf ���� ���� (@old_gray_wolf) April 11, 2023
