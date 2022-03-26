Plunging into frigid Lake Erie raises more than $20,000 for Special Olympics

Team Norfolk was ‘freezin’ for a reason’ at Turkey Point Beach Saturday afternoon.

OPP Officers, along with fire fighters, county employees and athletes were plunging into Lake Erie in Turkey Point, Ont. to raise money for Special Olympics.

Acting OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk County OPP dipped five separate times to lead the way.

“It took my breath away,” says Sanchuk. “I'm out of breath, and rarely at a loss for words, but it’s so cold.”

In the return of the in-person Polar Plunge, Norfolk County OPP raised over $6,000, topped only by Simcoe Fire Fighters who were all helping Special Olympic athletes like Taylor Bennett .“It is to raise money for athletes like me to go to provincials and nationals,” says Bennett, 24, from nearby Port Dover, Ont.

Bennett is a figure skater and track and field athlete, who was doing the plunge for the second time.

“We’re at $22,000 and with cash donations today, I think we’re close to $23,000, so thank you for your support,” says Const. Jeremy Renton during a live broadcast on social media from the beach.

Days like this are crucial for Special Olympics athletes who need funds for competition after being away from sport for two years during the pandemic.

“The best part about today is that it’s face-to-face,” says Derek Spence of the law enforcement Torch Run Ontario.“Actually seeing law enforcement officers interacting with Special Olympics athletes. We just broke $330,000 across the province this weekend and that’s incredible as this money will go a long way towards getting them back into sport this year.”

When athletes were doing things virtually, that didn’t cost any money. The return to in-person competition requires funds for equipment, gym rentals, field rentals, travel expenses, uniforms and other things required to get back into activities.

The Special Olympics motto is “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Bennett showed her bravery by jumping into the lake Saturday.

“It may not be a nice day to go and jump into Lake Erie, but it's a great day for Special Olympics Ontario,” says Sanchuk.

“The amount of money that we've raised goes back to support such a wonderful organization and for all the athletes,” he said.