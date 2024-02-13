iHeartRadio

Plush wars? Squishmallows toy maker and Build-A-Bear sue each other over 'copycat' accusations


Kelly Toys and its Berkshire Hathaway-controlled parent company Jazwares have sued Build-A-Bear, saying its new "Skoosherz" toys copy the look and feel of their mega-popular Squishmallows products.
